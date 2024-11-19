Businesses on The Quincy Square ask neighbors to shop local this holiday season

A successful holiday season could be a make-or-break for some small business owners.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors and business owners in Quincy are getting ready for holiday shopping especially those who just opened up their businesses this year.

I'm Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter. I'm finding out why neighbors should shop locally this holiday season.

"Our business is the heart and soul of our family; we couldn't pay our bills without it."

"People are just in the holiday spirit. they're spending time with their families."

Meet Veronica Ashley

And Ashley Clark….

They both opened up their businesses on The Quincy Square earlier this year.

This is their first holiday season, as business owners.

Veronica owns a bakery called Sweet Abayomi

"It's been an exciting journey…"

Working with employees serving the community…

Ashley owns Otterly Southern Boutique.

"I love the holidays, it is my favorite time of year."

A favorite time of year for many, but for small business owners, a successful holiday season is make-or-break for their business.

A study from the accounting company QuickBooks, found nearly a quarter of small business owners say they face a difficult year if they don't hit their holiday sales goals by December 31.

"Our lively hood relies on this"

Business owners now are asking neighbors to shop locally this holiday season.

"Providing them with a bit of happiness at the table has been the most exciting part about it and being able to fulfill the orders and requests of the community."

Both Ashley and Veronica say this year has been a journey for both of them and the holidays will be a sweet chapter towards their business' success.