Big Bend Rodeo is back in the Quincy neighborhood this weekend

This is a PCA Sanction Rodeo. They will have all eight events ranging from bull riding, barrel races and more.

Big Bend Rodeo is from Friday August 23 rd to Saturday August 24th behind the Alfred J Lawson Jr. Gadsden County Cooperative Extension Service Center.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Grab your family and your friends because the big bend rodeo is in town. I’m Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter. This year, neighbors are taking a deeper look at the economic impact this event has. I’m looking at how they’re going to be tracking this impact.

“Rodeo just brings people together.”

Something Jerry Byrd, who’s a professional rodeo announcer, is always excited to be a part of.

“I hope we have so many people in here that we can’t slide a sheet of paper in between them.”

The big bend rodeo sees neighbors come to the Quincy neighborhood from all over.

“We had about 2,200 hundred people come, and I was in ah. We had to find them all a place to sit

Danny Parramore is with the Gadsden Horseman Association. He tells me with the rodeo bringing people to the neighborhood, it can have an economic impact.

This will be the first year they will be tracking that impact in this neighborhood.

We’ve just been so blessed and it’s a family thing.”

“When everybody comes to town and like you said the big bend rodeo, they’re coming from all different directions right here to enjoy one of the oldest sports in America.”

Big Bend Rodeo is from Friday August 23rd to Saturday August 24th behind the Alfred J Lawson jr. Gadsden County Cooperative Extension Service Center.

