A Legacy of Strength: Remembering Officer J.W. Hodges

J.W. Hodges served Gadsden County for 35 years, earning respect as a dedicated officer, mentor, and community role model.

Neighbors remember him not just for his badge, but for his quiet strength, kindness, and lasting impact on their lives.

Watch the video to hear more about his story.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A beloved officer, neighbor, and friend. Neighbors are mourning the loss of retired officer J.W. Hodges, who spent more than three decades serving this community with honor.

J.W. Hodges wore the badge for 35 years—first with the Quincy Police Department, then later with the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.

From walking the streets of Quincy to protecting the courthouse as a bailiff, neighbors say Hodges became a constant in the lives of those he served—known for his strength, command presence, and gentle spirit.

The community he protected now remembers him as more than just a badge—he was a mentor, a role model, and a symbol of what public service should be.

As Gadsden County says goodbye to J.W. Hodges, neighbors say his legacy stands tall—built not on headlines, but on years of unwavering service.

