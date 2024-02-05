"A HUGE HELP" - Seniors in Gadsden County get $100 towards utility bills

Inflation is causing many senior neighbors on fixed incomes to struggle with paying their bills.

Direct Auto Exchange helped 175 senior neighbors pay their utility bills Monday.

View the video above to see their reactions.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Inflation has been affecting us all, especially our senior neighbors. Some are on fixed income. Monday, many were able to get some relief here at city hall from a Gadsden County native.

I spoke with some of them, and they say, it was a blessing that they've been praying for.

Joy, emotion, and the feeling of relief...

"This will be a tremendous help."

…. that Wilma Barkley Lewis and 175 other seniors in Gadsden County felt.

Help that is supporting Wilma who recently lost her daughter.

"She passed away in January just one month ago and with so much financial responsibility it’s very hard hitting and so right now this will be a big help."

Monday, direct auto exchange gave neighbors aged 65 and older $100 to help pay their utility bills.

Victor Clark came from Chattahoochee to get some help.

"it's a big help, it makes a difference, a big difference."

In Gadsden County, 20% of the population is senior citizen, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

"A lot of the seniors are on a fixed income. They don't get a lot of income per month to live off. I was talking to a lady at city hall and she one woman and she was telling me how the utility bills are 3,4 $500 a month."

Inflation keeps driving up those costs.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration says the average monthly electricity bill for residential customers in the United States increased 13 percent from 2021 to 2022.

An expense and price increase that has affected many emotionally and mentally.

"It's just the most needy people that are here."

One Gadsden County native took some of that burden off neighbor's shoulder by providing some relief.

"I’m not going anywhere like you said and I’m going to continue as long as my business stay up and sustain and doing well I’m going to continue giving back to the community."

Direct auto exchange says they were excited to see the turn out they had at the event and grateful that many neighbors were able to feel some relief during this time.

