16-year-old opens new business on Quincy Square adding to the neighborhoods economic growth

Watch the video to meet the teen owner.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For the past year I have been showing you the growth that’s been occurring right here on the Quincy square. Well, it’s continuing to grow.

I’m Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter. I’m checking out another new business that just opened up and get this, the owner is only 16 years old.

Age, It’s just a number. “I didn’t see myself doing other careers like nursing and stuff like that”

A number that didn’t stop De Anthony from opening up his own business.

Q Dogs and Cream.

“For now, I wanted to do something. I want something better for myself. So I wanted to open a business.”

A business on the Quincy Square where his mentors like Veronica Ashley, who owns Sweet Abayomi, is.

“Him being here is going to bring a younger crowd and business to the square.”

In the past year, over three new businesses have been added to the Quincy Square.

De Anthony will be a senior high school this school year. But that and owning a business, he says won’t stop him from being successful.

“Time management is key so as long as i manage everything pretty well. It will all fall into place.”

I checked a study done by Businesswire. They say 93% of Gen Zers have taken a step toward exploring business ownership

“They’re next, actually they’re now, we’re in the past. So, it’s important that we allow them to express themselves and show themselves through their brand, through what they offer in their brand, through entrepreneurship. And i think no better time than now.”

De Anthony says opening his first business on the square was a good decision, because everyone here, is on the same team.

“I feel great about it, I feel like everything is coming into place, everyone’s been welcoming around the block so, feeling good about it.”

Q Dogs and Cream will be the fourth business to open on the square this year. They will be having their grand opening on August 1st.

