13-year-old Quincy student found responsible for calling in multiple bomb threats

School staff received a bomb threat Thursday which led them to the school gym finding the student who called it in.

13-year-old student was arrested and questioned. Police believe other students may have been in on the call.

watch the video to see what charges the student is facing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A middle school student facing charges after doing a dangerous prank.

The student was arrested Tuesday after calling in bomb threats at James A Shanks Middle School and George W Munroe Elementary. I sat down with school leaders and local police to see, what’s next for the student and school's safety.

A prank that caused disruption

"Anytime that a kid is making a threat disrupting the learning environment of this magnitude it is normally exposition from school."

A so called "prank" that superintendent Elijah Key and the Gadsden County School District, do not take lightly.

"The parents do need to understand that there is a major punishment."

James A Shanks Middle School had three bomb threats within 30 days including one on Tuesday.

School staff determined Tuesday where the threats came from.

"In this particular incident, when we got the call, the staff at the school recognized the background noise."

That background noise led them to the school gym. They were able to keep students in the gym area and determine who made the call, a 13-year-old student.

The police questioned and arrested the student.

"What kind of punishment can this student face"?

"Because this is an isolated incident, and we feel that this was just kids playing around. It wasn't anything that we can tie to any terrorist acts or any groups that was looking to do harm to the students or the staff, more than likely it will be regular state charges."

The student is charged with making a false report of a bomb in a building. In this case, a school

During a news conference Wednesday QPD said, during the investigation, they determined other students may been in on the call too.

"Once we find out who it is, the kids will be expelled because once again, it disrupts the function and everything that’s going on in the school, it disrupts learning and that's what we're all about is the learning that's taking place on our kids."

QPD says they are not going to press federal charges. As of right now they are investigating who else was involved with making the phone calls.