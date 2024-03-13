13-year-old student arrested for multiple hoax bomb threats at James A. Shanks Middle School

A 13-year-old student was arrested for making a different hoax bomb threats at James A. Shanks Middle School in Quincy.

Quincy Police said this is the third threat the student has made.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Quincy Police Department arrested a 13 -year-old student at James A. Shanks Middle School. Police said that student called in bomb threats.

The school had three bomb threats within 30 days including one on Tuesday that led to police and school staff finding the student who made the call.

Quincy Police Interim Chief Carlos Hill said the school staff recognized the background noise on the phone call leading them to the school gym.

Chief Hill said they are still investigating, and they are charging the student for, "making a false report of a bomb or an explosive device in a building in this case a school."

QPD says they are not looking to charge the student with any federal charges.

The Gadsden County school district announced the threat on their Facebook page Monday, March 11th.

Another bomb threat was reported on Tuesday, March 12th, also at Shanks Middle.

Gadsden County Superintendent Elijah Key at a community meeting March 12th addressed teachers and staff encouraging them to " have a conversation with your teenage kids, kids in middle school, kids in high school, do not make prank calls to schools."

February 18th, another bomb threat was called to the same school.

The student was charged and is currently being held at the juvenile detention center in Tallahassee, FL.

Multiple students may have been involved.

Law enforcement say the investigation is ongoing but urge this was an isolated incident.

