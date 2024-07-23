WATCH: Demand for summer meal programs increase by 400 percent in Taylor County

One in four children in Taylor County face food insecurity.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act authorized non-congregate meals sites exclusively to rural communities like Shady Grove.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Fighting against food insecurity in Taylor County.

Since last year, Second Harvest of the Big Bend has seen a 400 percent increase in need through their summer meal program.

Meeting that need wouldn't have been possible without The Consolidated Appropriations Act.

This permanently authorized non-congregate meals sites exclusively to rural communities.

In partnership with No Kid Hungry Florida, Second Harvest of the Big Bend hosted their Summer Break Spot Spike event in Shady Grove.

Second Harvest's Director of Community Impact, Sam Daniels says "So, this allows them to come once a week, every Tuesday. Grab seven days worth of lunches, the child doesn't even have to be here it can be a parent or guardian. and then they go home. So that's really where the spike is, we've already served about 35,000 meals this way."

The Summer Break Spot program held at Shady Grove Community Center will last through August 6th.

Times of operation are every Tuesday, from 10 in the morning until 11 at night.