VIDEO: Perry works to rebuild and clean up following Hurricane Helene

Multiple crews are working to fix fallen power lines to restore power.

One familiy working to clear a number of fallen trees deems themselves lucky that the trees did not fall on their home.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Taylor County working to rebuild after Hurricane Helene.

“I don’t ever want to hear about a hurricane again,” said Tanya Fox. “A lot of cleaning up. The shed got destroyed so we’ve been sorting through things.”

Tanya Fox and her family have been working to clear fallen trees since Helene died down.

Despite the long hours in the sun, she said if those same trees had fallen in the opposite direction.

They would have landed on her family’s home.

“So, we got lucky in that aspect,” said Tanya.

Her husband Michael said their family has lived in their home for the past seven years, so hurricanes are expected.

“Hurricanes are terrible, but we’ve lived in Florida most of our lives, so we just keep on pushing on,” said Micheal.

But both said the consistency over the past year has them ready to make a change.

“Three storms in thirteen months is kind of a lot,” said Michael.

“We are actually moving. [I] can’t deal with it emotionally, physically, I’m drained,” said Tanya.

Several organizations like Ground Force Humanitarian Aid will be here at the Perry Walmart handing out necessities and hot meals for the next week.

Sign up to volunteer by visiting stability.org or by simply showing up to 1900 South Jefferson Street in Perry.

The distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Saturday.