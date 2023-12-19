Tractor-trailer strikes, kills Perry man; FHP explains what happened

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Highway Patrol said a 37-year-old man from Perry is dead after a crash in the parking lot of a Busy Bee gas station. The crash happened early Tuesday morning just after 4 a.m.

In their report, FHP said they responded to a crash in the parking lot of the Busy Bee Gas Station at 4099 S Byron Butler Pkwy.

FHP said the crash involved a semi tractor trailer and a pedestrian. The semi tractor trailer was traveling south and turning right through the parking lot. A 62-year-old man from Perry was driving the truck. FHP said the semi tractor collided with the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS. The names of those involved have not been released.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Taylor County Sheriff's Office and Century EMS.