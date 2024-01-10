Taylor County Schools evacuating due to threat received in e-mail

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — A spokesperson for the Taylor County Sheriff's Office confirmed all schools in the county are being evacuated.

The evacuation follows a bomb threat. While the spokes person could not confirm when that threat came in, they did say the threat was received via e-mail. The sheriff's office is working to facilitate parent-student reunifications.

On the Taylor County Public Schools website a message is posted saying:

"The Taylor County School District has received a threat via email. We are currently following reunification protocols. All students are being bussed to First Baptist Church at 102 North Center Street where parents can sign out their child(ren)."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.