Taylor County opens disaster relief center for Hurricane Helene recovery

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Taylor County Emergency Management and the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on their ongoing recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene devastated the area.

John Louk, Director of Emergency Management in Taylor County announced the opening of a disaster relief center.

That center opened Wednesday at 1 pm at Loughridge Park in Perry, FL

Here’s what you will learn:



Learning about the Disaster Assistance Program

Applying for Disaster Assistance

Check the status of your FEMA application

Help understand FEMA notices

Information on housing and rental assistance

Louk says he estimated around 250 to 300 homes on the coastline have been destroyed or are uninhabitable and approximately $50 million in damages at minimum.

Additional information:



Duke Energies has restored 100 percent of power to the affected areas to customers

40% of Telecommunications services have been restored

Humane Society is providing free veterinary services for those in need

There are opportunities to either volunteer or get assistance from volunteer organizations.For assistance from volunteer organizations or wish to volunteer

Call (850) 821-3307

Or stop by The Volunteer reception center located at 203 Forest Park Drive in Perry.



The County is also offering free fuel at multiple locations in Perry for generators only.

Gas is limited to 5, 5-gallon gas cans:



4562 S. Highway 358



Keaton Beach Boat Ramp

20347 Ponce De Leon Road

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office will be issuing re-entry passes for residents of Taylor County.

Sheriff Wayne Padgett says this is to protect homeowners from looters.

You can pick up re-entry passes at the following locations: