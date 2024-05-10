Taylor County neighbors help woman impacted by severe weather amid widespread damage

Power lines and trees were down all throughout Taylor County Friday after severe weather.

Taylor County's Emergency Management Director says one home was destroyed.

Watch the video to see how the community is helping that neighbor:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in Taylor County are coming together to help a friend in need.

Wendy Slaughter's roof was torn off from Friday's storms and she tells me over 30 friends have come out to help.

She started her day by being woken up by her house being torn apart. Later in the day, I went to her home as she began the clean up process.

Slaughter didn't want to go on camera, but told me I could stick around.

She says the storm was extremely loud and frightening. She was the only neighbor Taylor County Emergency Management Director John Louke knows of that has seen their home destroyed. But he said the damage was still widespread."There was debris and roads were blocked all over the county."

Power in the area north of Perry was out Friday. Tall pine trees took down power lines, some roadways blocked with them. It's something Louk said they prepared for as the storm made its way south. "We automatically started getting some tornado warnings which raised the bar for what everybody needed to do."

He says forestry crews, Taylor County Sheriff's deputies and their roadway management have been on the move all day.

If you saw damage to your property, even if you think it’s minor, email the Taylor County Emergency Management at TCEM@taylorsheriff.org with your phone number, name, four photos of damage and your insurance status.