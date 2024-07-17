Taylor County law enforcement searching for escaped inmate; see what happened

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office is searching for Ricky Dale Foskey.

TCSO said Foskey walked away from a portable building near the Taylor County Jail on July 16.

Read the news release from the sheriff's office to see what happened and how you can help.

TCSO NEWS RELEASE:

On July 16, 2024, Taylor County inmate trustee Ricky Dale Foskey (age 44) was under the supervision of Correctional Sergeant Mike Strickland. Foskey has been recently sentenced to a two-year incarceration to be served at Taylor County Jail. Foskey walked away from a portable building near the Taylor County Jail. Sergeant Strickland and Foskey had been working in various locations of the county.

At about 9:00 pm, Sergeant Strickland and Foskey went back to a portable building near the Taylor County Jail. As Sergeant Strickland was completing his business and preparing to return Foskey back to the custody of the jail, Foskey fled the location on foot.

Sheriff Padgett said, “Foskey was a part of the Inmate Alternative to Prison Program, that I initiated to try to help incarcerated individuals and keep them from continuing a life a crime. During my time in office, we have assisted several individuals and helped them to become productive members of the community. Inmates are responsible for their own actions; however, I am committed to full transparency and take full responsibility. The buck stops here.”

Sergeant Strickland has been placed on administrative leave during the internal investigation regarding the incident. Although it is not uncommon for inmates to be utilized for work after hours for local government and non-profit organizations, the policy for inmate checkout and return is under review. A warrant has been obtained for the arrest of Ricky Dale Foskey for the charge of Escape. Local law enforcement agencies are diligently searching for Foskey and a reward has been established for information leading to the arrest of Foskey.

If you have any information regarding the location of Ricky Dale Foskey, please contact Investigator Brian Cruse at 850-584-2429.