SEE WHY: West Fraser confirms Perry Sawmill has closed

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — A spokesperson for West Fraser confirmed Monday that their sawmill in Perry is permanently closed.

In a statement emailed to ABC 27, Joyce Wagenaar, director of communications for the company said,

“Following the decision in January 2023 to indefinitely curtail the Perry Sawmill in Florida, which saw a small crew kept onsite to maintain the mill, West Fraser is now moving to permanently close the mill by the end of March. The few remaining workers will complete their last shifts this week. The equipment will then be assessed for use elsewhere. High fiber costs at Perry and a low-price commodity environment have impaired its ability to profitably operate. Prior to the indefinite curtailment announcement in January 2023, the Perry Sawmill employed approximately 126 people.”

In January of 2023, West Fraser made the announcement below regarding the mill:

January 10, 2023 – West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced today that it will indefinitely curtail its Perry Sawmill in Florida later this month. Today’s decision is the result of high fiber costs and softening lumber markets.

The indefinite curtailment of Perry Sawmill will impact approximately 126 employees and will reduce West Fraser’s US lumber production by 100 million board feet. West Fraser expects to mitigate the impact on effected employees by providing work opportunities at other West Fraser operations.

High fiber costs at Perry and a low-price commodity environment have impaired its ability to profitably operate. The indefinite curtailment of Perry Sawmill better aligns our production capacity with demand.

West Fraser anticipates taking an impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2022 associated with the indefinite curtailment.