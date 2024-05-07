Perry man killed in Taylor County crash; FHP details what happened

A 59-year-old man from Perry is dead following a crash in Taylor County.

That crash happened around 10 Monday night.

Read the FHP report below to see what happened.

FHP REPORT:

An SUV was traveling northbound on Beach Rd. A pickup truck was traveling southbound on Beach Rd. As SUV was negotiating a left curve on Beach Rd, the SUV crossed the center line and began traveling northbound in the southbound lane.

The driver of the pickup truck veered off the right shoulder in an attempt to avoid colliding with the SUV. The front left of SUV struck the front left of the truck subsequently ejecting the SUV driver to which SUV overturned on its passenger side.

The SUV driver was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Taylor County Sheriff's Office and Taylor County Fire Rescue. Next of Kin pending

