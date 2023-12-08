Perry man dies following Thursday evening crash; FHP explains what happened

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — A 48-year-old man from Perry is dead following a Thursday evening crash. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 6:28 p.m. near the intersection of Golf Course Road and Henry Clark Road.

In their report, FHP said a 21-year-old man from Perry was driving a pickup truck north on Golf Course Road. That driver attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway.

The 48-year-old man was driving a car north on Golf Course Road. The car’s front bumper collided with the trucks rear bumper. That man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The truck’s driver was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and treated for minor injuries. The two passengers who were in the truck were taken to Doctors Memorial Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

FHP said Century EMS and Taylor County Sheriff's Office assisted during the crash investigation.