Leaders from Gadsden County and Tallahassee bring school supplies to Taylor County students

Students in Taylor County went back to school Wednesday.

Leaders collected school supplies, water and clothes for students to head back with supplies the needed.

Watch the video to see how much was collected

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in Gadsden County and Tallahassee helping students in Taylor County. I’m Ashley Engle in the Perry Neighborhood. Where people are coming together to provide for students that lost so much in Helene.

Clothes, school supplies, water and much more. That's what Representative Jason Shoaf, Florida Professional Fire Fighters and Gadsden County Law Enforcement gave to students here in Perry.

"So when they go back to school they're not going to show up in dirty clothes, or without the supplies they need to get started with school."

Shoaf says he issued a call to action to fellow legislators, businesses and individuals that expressed a desire to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene. Including Gretna Police Chief Brian Alexander.

"I know the effects of what the hurricane can do. Gadsden county is a community of one and we want to go out and help those who are in need."

The items will be distributed to impacted families by Emily Ketring, executive director of The Boys and Girls Club of North Central Florida.

Those involved that I talked to say this was a time for them to make sure students here had what they need and to ease the stress of families during this difficult time.

