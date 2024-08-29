INSIDE LOOK: Doctors’ Memorial Hospital re-opening upgraded Perry emergency room

Doctors’ Memorial Hospital is re-opening its newly upgraded emergency room.

The hospital has endured two hurricanes in less than a year.

Watch the video above for an inside look at the completed project.

DMH NEWS RELEASE:

Doctors’ Memorial Hospital (DMH) announced the grand re-opening of its newly upgraded emergency room (ER) at a celebratory open house event with state leaders and community members. Event attendees were also introduced to the new DMH ER Provider Services Group who will be providing emergency care at the updated facility.

DMH Board Chair Pat Barbaree began the event saying, “Today marks a tremendous milestone for DMH and emergency healthcare in Taylor County,” remarking on the extensive facility improvements the hospital has undertaken over the last five months to enhance the patient experience at the ER.

The project, funded by the state’s Rural Hospital Capital Improvement Fund and administered by the Florida Department of Health, provided a $523,600 grant to upgrade the 15-bed emergency room and lobby.

Special guests from across the region were onsite to celebrate the opening of the space. Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration (ACHA) Secretary Jason Weida and Senator Corey Simon, as well as well as many local elected officials, attended the opening and toured the space.

"We understand the critical role rural hospitals play in providing essential health services to our communities,” said Senator Corey Simon. “The Rural Hospital Capital Improvement Grant is vital in ensuring these hospitals have the necessary infrastructure in place to deliver quality care to our communities while ultimately improving health outcomes for residents. I am proud to support this initiative and will continue to advocate for the needs of our rural communities."

In addition to opening the new ER, DMH CEO Lauren Faison-Clark introduced DMH ER Provider Services Group as the new physician group that will serve the ER. Led by Colby Redfield, MD, the provider team is made up of providers with specialized training to meet the needs of Taylor and surrounding counties.

“Establishing this new group in the ER is a significant step towards enhancing patient care,” said Dr. Redfield. “With a dedicated team focused on quality and streamlining emergency services, we are committed to delivering the timely and efficient medical attention our community deserves.”

Another highlight of the new space is a mural recognizing the late John H. Parker Jr., MD. In 2015, Parker’s family established an endowment to the DMH Foundation in his honor. Dr. Parker was a beloved local physician whose dedication to patient care, innovative medical practices and commitment to improving public health left an enduring mark in the community.

Faison-Clark closed out the event with an announcement of additional facility upgrades on the horizon. Through a partnership with the Taylor County Board of County Commissioners, DMH received a $1.6M Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) from the Florida Department of Commerce to replace the hospital’s aging, storm-damaged roof. There are also plans to upgrade the hospital cafeteria to serve as a hands-on instructional space for healthy living.

“The opening of our renovated ER is just the beginning. We have ambitious plans for the future, including additional capital improvements that will further enhance our ability to serve our community,” said Faison-Clark. “I'm so proud of the dedication of our team and their ongoing commitment to building a culture of excellence at Doctors’ Memorial Hospital.”