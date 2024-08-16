FEMA assistance available to renters after Hurricane Debby; see who is eligible

People who rent and are dealing with Hurricane Debby damage in parts of Florida's Big Bend can get financial help.

FEMA is offering help to those living in Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Manatee, Sarasota, Suwannee and Taylor Counties.

Read the news release below to see how you can apply.

FEMA NEWS RELEASE:

FEMA assistance is available to renters, including students, with uninsured losses from Hurricane Debby in Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Manatee, Sarasota, Suwannee and Taylor counties.

FEMA may be able to help renters as well as homeowners with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs.

SEE HOW DEBBY DAMAGED HOMES IN TAYLOR COUNTY IN VIDEO BELOW:

Hurricane Debby exposes vulnerabilities for neighbors in Perry as they recover from 2 hurricanes in 11 months

The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] . You can also apply using the FEMA App [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), FEMA’s federal partner in disaster recovery, may also be able to help. FEMA has streamlined the application process so people can apply to FEMA and SBA at the same time. SBA representatives will be available to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants at Disaster Recovery Centers scheduled to open throughout the affected area. Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/disaster [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]. Applicants may call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 for more information.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].