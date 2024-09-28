Churches near and far head to Perry to serve families in need

Churches near and far partnered to give out necessities to Perry neighbors after Hurricane Helene.

315 families servies during one of many distributions held in Perry just one day after the storm.

Watch the storm to hear how one woman responds to community aid.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

How the Perry community is helping other neighbors after the storm.

Because churches are coming together to help people in Perry recover from Hurricane Helene.

Generators, water and even diapers were among the list of items handed out to neighbors in need.

Volunteers like Reverend Don Tolliver from Bethel Missionary Baptist church lent their hand to help.

As those in Perry navigated their way through the recovery mode phase of Helene one woman shared her gratitude that the worst has passed.

"Everyone was able to come back to their homes still standing and that's a blessing for us,” said Minnie Hamilton.

Perry's Antioch Missionary Baptist Church partnered with the humanitarian group World Vision to host this distribution.

Tolliver said this kind of generosity is not new to the church.

"This is what we're supposed to do as stewards of the bible and stewards of different ministries. Our goal is to assist and help people,” according to Reverend Don Tolliver, VP Tallahassee chapter of National Action Network.

315 families pulled through for supplies and additional items were distributed to the community.

