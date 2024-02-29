ABC 27 teams up with Second Harvest of the Big Bend to feed families six months since Hurricane Idalia

ABC 27 teamed up with Second Harvest on the Big Bend for a food distribution six months after Hurricane Idalia.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

ABC 27 teamed up with Second Harvest on the Big Bend for a food distribution six months after Hurricane Idalia.

Our Perry neighbors lined up for blocks to get their spots.

Car, after car, neighbor after neighbor. All giving their thanks for the extra meal going home with them.

"Picking up from a neighbor, Yvonne," Francis, a Perry Neighbor coming to get food said in line. "And I'm picking up for myself."

It marks 6 months since Hurricane Idalia hit this area and families are still in need.

"It just slowed everything down," James Chester, a Perry Neighbor coming to get food said.

Some of our neighbors lost almost everything. And in an area already food insecure Idalia widened gaps in access to food.

"Taylor County is a relatively small area, there's only 7200 households in the entire county, and 53%, So over half of those households are living paycheck to paycheck," Monique Ellsworth, Second Harvest of the Big Bend CEO said. "So any type of disruption might mean these families having to make delicate decisions on where they spend their limited dollars."

ABC 27 teaming up with Second Harvest allowed more than 500 families to get food on Thursday.

It ranged from nonperishable foods to meat. It was open to the entire community who spent hours in line trying to get a box.

Second Harvest said from landfall through October 31st they’ve distributed more than 1. 3 million pounds to hurricane-affected areas in our neighborhoods.

Of those 282, 924 are right here in Taylor County.

"Oh man, I am grateful, very grateful," Francis said. "Thank God that he taught these people's hearts to come out and do this."

If you or someone you know needs food you can visit Second Harvest of the Big Bend to find food distribution locations near you.

