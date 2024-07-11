Zero confirmed unprovoked shark attacks recorded in Wakulla County since 1882

Florida has made headlines for shark attacks in these places over the last few weeks.

However, the International Attack fileshows zero unprovoked shark attacks here going back to the 1800s.

Watch the video to hear why experts in Panacea think that is

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s a concern for Florida waters everywhere.” Jack Rudloe is the founder of the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab. At this Panacea landmark they research marine life and educate the public.

While the Florida Museum has no record of unprovoked shark attacks dating back to 1882 in Wakulla County, Rudloe says these waters can still be dangerous. “We had boats sink, people disappear, and they’re never found again so they’re part of the food chain.”

Neighbors in surrounding areas have had more shark attacks recently including the incidents that hurt three people in Walton County in June. Video below shows a shark near the scene of one of those attacks in June.

Data from the Florida Museum shows most shark attacks happen between July and September. Rudloe tells me above normal water temperatures could be a factor. “The water’s a lot hotter, their metabolisms are sped up and things are on the move more.”

Peter Kelly is a former science teacher and comes to the aquarium often. Shark education is a big deal here. For Kelly, education is key. “You have to actually be in the water, you have to work with people that aren’t afraid that will guide you.”

Recently, the marine lab unveiled this new, educational shark display. Rudloe shares these model sharks with visitors to keep them informed while respecting the water they live in.

“I want people to admire and appreciate sharks and understand them while showing them, the good, the bad and the ugly, but this is the good.”

If you plan on hitting the beach soon, experts say to:

• Avoid flashy jewelry or watches, which may appear similar to fish scales in the water

• Swim in a group

• Or near lifeguards if they’re around

