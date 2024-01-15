WHERE ARE THE GATORS? - Panacea neighbor raises concerns about number of alligators seen lately

Some have concerns about the alligator population in Wakulla County.

Neighbors say they've seen fewer alligators compared to previous years.

Watch the video to see where numbers stand and how they're tracked.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I think they're over killing the alligators."

Jack Rudloe is an environmental activist and owns Gulf Specimen Marine Lab here in Panacea.

He tells me he hasn't seen as many alligators like he used to years ago.

"Here in Franklin, Wakulla, Leon county, Taylor county I think there is an over harvest that's taking place. The numbers look low I question those numbers."

I asked Florida Fish and Wildlife about this.

They told me their alligator management program monitors alligator populations on a statewide scale.

It does not generate alligator population estimates at the county level.

When I brought up Rudloe's concern, they said"

"Alligator conservation is a big success story in Florida. The state's alligator population, which was included on the original Federal Endangered Species List, is now estimated at 1.3 million and has been stable for many years."

But Rudloe still questions it.

"Because I do not see alligators like I used to see growing up here."

I also reached out to St. Marks National Wildlife and Refuge about this.

They told me they haven't done surveys on the alligator population, but say the numbers in the refuge seem to be holding steady.

Although Rudloe says the numbers appear to be consistent to previous years, he notices fewer alligators.

“So it looks like there’s 52 alligators taken out of Wakulla I think it’s way more than that simply because I just don’t see them.”

The 52 he mentioned is how many harvested alligators were reported by FWC in Wakulla County in 2022.

The exact population of alligators in Wakulla County is uncertain at this time.

Rudloe says he'll continue to keep working to protect the alligator population.

