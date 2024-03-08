WHAT'S THAT SMELL? Wakulla County couple arrested following multiple complaints about raw sewage and pollution

Wakulla County Sheriff's Office arrested two people in the Panacea area following multiple complaints about raw sewage and noise.

On March 7, 2024, arrest warrants were obtained charging William and Jessica Timmons.

WCSO NEWS RELEASE:

On March 7, 2024, William Arthur Timmons, 38 years of age, and Jessica Timmons, 35 years of age, were arrested for Littering Hazardous Material and Public Nuisance, following an investigation conducted pursuant to the Sustained Solutions (S2) Program.

In January 2024, the S2 Program was initiated to address continuous complaints and/or protracted situations such as on-going disagreements and nuisances, typified by repeated calls to the agency. The goal of S2 is to bring about finality to these on-going situations, and/or to facilitate the mitigation of contributory underlying issues. Pursuant to the S2 Program, two experienced Deputy Sheriffs, each with the rank of Major, were assigned to address these matters.

Between December 17, 2023, and January 28, 2024, the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office received repeated calls from neighbors regarding a loud generator operating from 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each day by a camper trailer at 160 Jer-Be-Lou Boulevard.

Complainants also reported the odor of raw sewage coming from the area of the camper. Deputies had responded to each of the complaints, but the problems persisted. Neighbors also unsuccessfully attempted to resolve the matter amicably. The matter was assigned to the S2 Program.

An S2 Major traveled to the area, observed the camper trailer situated on a parcel of land in the neighborhood, and smelled the odor of raw sewage emanating from the property. The S2 Major discussed the issue with camper owner Jessica Timmons, who assured him they would leave. The S2 Major offered to assist with moving the camper, but she declined. She and her husband, William Timmons, did not move the camper and continued operating the loud generator.

The S2 Major confirmed there were no building permits for the location and that sewer and water hook ups had been denied. A search warrant was executed at the property and a hose was observed coming out of the camper, continuing underneath, with a visible dug out trench to the far end of the property. At the end of this line was a wet mucky area with the distinct foul odor of raw sewage, located approximately 5-10 yards from the roadway ditch. Wetlands were nearby. The day after the search warrant execution, the Timmons moved the trailer from the property.

On March 7, 2024, arrest warrants were obtained charging William and Jessica Timmons for Littering Hazardous Material and Public Nuisance. On March 7, 2024, they were arrested by authority of the arrest warrants and booked into the Wakulla County Jail. The Wakulla County Health Department, Wakulla County Code enforcement, and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection are addressing the pollutants left at the property.