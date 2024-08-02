"We think this is going to hit us” - Wakulla County prepares for dangerous weather

Wakulla County prepares for heavy rain and and the threat of tropical weather.

Groups are starting to prepare.

Watch the video to see how long time neighbors are being proactive.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We’re packing up, we think this is gonna hit us.”

Steve Hall has lived in the county his whole life and knows not to stick around near the coast during a storm.

“I’m scared of the lightning on the water.”

After a day of fishing he had to end it early due to the thunder and lightning.

“This area will flood here it depends on how the bad it’s gonna be.”

Right now he’s waiting it out to see what happens.

“Right now I’m not preparing at all I’m thinking about water and gas for my car but other than that I’m waiting.”

As neighbors stay on high alert, Wakulla County Sheriff, Jared Miller says they’ll be keeping neighbors updated.

“Hopefully this is not going to be as bad as it could be but we will keep the community going on, and we will be having meetings here in the next the rest of the day and on into the weekend and we will keep you informed.”

Boaters in Panacea pack up their belongings as the skies get darker.

With the uncertainty of the what the forecast holds for upcoming days, One thing Hall knows is storms will come and go.

“Because I’ve lived here all my life so it’s nothing surprising to me if we get one.”

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office will be handing out sand bags. Trust our First to Know weather team to keep you updated.

