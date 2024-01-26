Neighbors are asking for updates with Mashes Sands Beach and Pier

Mashes Sands Beach faced damages after Hurricane Micheal and now neighbors are demanding answers on when it will be repaired.

Broadcast Transcrpit:

People who live near Mashes Sands are still waiting for any updates to improvements for the area. One of the concerns, beach erosion.

Back in October I first told you, how neighbors said the beach needed to be replenished, due to natural erosions and parts of it being closed including the Mashes Sands Pier.

In December I attended a County workshop that discussed potential improvements for the area.

Now neighbors are asking what's next?

“As citizens of the area would like to know what’s going on, What is the plan.”

Jim Cook cares about the area and is hoping to see the beach get cleaned up.

“People care about the beach and we don’t want it trashed up and we don’t want problems down here.”

Joe Deluca is also passionate about Mashes Sands.

He says he’s been asking the state and County leaders for answers.

He told me he invited Wakulla County Commissioners to come see the beach.

“Once they got down here and saw it then they realized it wasn’t me it’s the fact that we really need some help and they are the ones that activated the state and got them involved so hopefully will I will get something going with the state of Florida in the near future.”

Deluca told me if the state comes to inspect the area, it will be a step in the right direction.

I reached out to Wakulla County asking about any updates on improvements for Mashes Sands Beach and Pier.

The County responded in part:

“We are aware of naturally occurring erosion at Mashes Sands Beach Park and are actively coordinating with the property owner, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Together, we are assessing the situation to determine the best course of action, if necessary."

Our priority is the long-term safety of the park and its visitors. We will keep the public informed as we work toward a resolution.”

A timeline for when we'll hear more answers is uncertain.

“Hopefully we’ll have some state people come down and actually take a look and see how devastated the beach is and what they need to do about it.”

Joe Deluca says he’s hopeful they’ll get more answers soon and that he’ll keep attending county meetings.