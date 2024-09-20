Water Quality Health Advisory issued for Mashes Sands Beach

Water quality is a concern at Mashes Sands Beach as of Friday evening.

Tests show the water quality does not meet the recreational criteria for Enterococcus bacteria.

bacteria. Read the county news release below so you can stay safe.

WAKULLA COUNTY NEWS RELEASE:

The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County (DOH-Wakulla) has issued a water quality advisory for the following location:

Mashes Sands Beach

801 Mashes Sands Road

Panacea, Florida 32346

Tests completed on Thursday, September 19, 2024, indicate that the water quality at Mashes Sands Beach does not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

DOH-Wakulla advises against any water-related activities at this location due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers. Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines.

This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

For more information call 850-926-0400 or visit Wakulla.FloridaHealth.gov [6ysifuebb.cc.rs6.net].