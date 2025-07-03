Water Advisory issued for Mashes Sands Beach ahead of the Fourth of July Holiday Weekend

PANACEA, FL — The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County has issued a Water Advisory for Mashes Sands Beach ahead of the Fourth of July Holiday Weekend.

DOH-Wakulla says tests completed today, July 3rd, indicate that the water quality doesn't meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

Residents and visitors are advised not to participate in any water-related activities at this location due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers. DOH-Wakulla says this advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level.

This is the third water advisory for this location this year. There was an advisory in March and April.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County

