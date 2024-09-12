VIDEO: Francine feeder band keeps Wakulla County neighbors on alert

Wakulla county and surrounding areas saw some severe weather Thursday.

With Panacea being so close to the coast, neighbors here say they’re prepared for the stormy weather conditions.

Watch the video to see how they're staying prepared and alert.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s just a never ending cycle”

Jim Cook has lived in Panacea for 4 years and says he’s always prepared for unexpected weather

“it’s just part of living here.”

He came over to the Salty Donkey a waterside restaurant along with others.

“Nobody was expecting any kind of hurricane strength winds this far East so I don’t think anybody here is too overly concerned.”

I didn’t see many people out in Panacea during the weather.

Cook says storms are something neighbors here expect during hurricane season.

“You learn to deal with it just like you learn to deal with the bugs and the heat and whatever else comes our way.”

The skies have cleared up a little, but winds are rain are still heavy.

