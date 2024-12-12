“This property is special" Mineral Springs gets donated to Wakulla County for revitalization

The Mineral Springs is known for having health benefits, making it a sacred place for Panacea.

The land that was once privately owned, will now be public land for all.

Watch the video to find out the plans for the future of the springs

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“This property is special, I remember as a young child my grandmother would give us gallon jugs and we would come down to the stump and pump water to take back to her.”

The Mineral Springs holds many family memories for Sherrie Miller.

She’s a part of Panacea Waterfronts, a nonprofit focused on giving back to the community. They’ve spent years attempting to revitalize the springs.

The property was purchased by the Byrd family 5 years ago.

At Monday night’s Wakulla County Commission meeting, the family donated the land to the county for revitalization.

Sherrie Miller - “They saw the importance of the history and the economic impact this property can make on panacea.”

Wakulla County Commissioner, Quincee Messerith says she’s looking forward to the future of this historic landmark.

Quincee Messerith - “Keep this place as beautiful as it is revitalize it, obviously without touching the integrity of such a special place in nature, and have it available for citizens for a lifetime.”

The goal is for this place to be a protected, public area that neighbors can enjoy.

Sherrie Miller - “I think there’s a lot of revitalization we’re seeing going on a Panacea with old motels and buildings being revitalized so I think it’s all coming together at a very good time.”

