The impacts of Amendment 2 on local fishing communities

Fishing communities in Wakulla County are reacting to the passing of an amendment that will ease restrictions on fishing

Amendment 2 has passed

Watch the video to see how local fishermen and conservationists believe this will impact the area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I’ve made a living fishing my entire adulthood, whether it be charter fishing or commercial fishing or now as an old wore out fisherman owning a Fish Camp.”

Amendment 2, protects the right to hunt, fish, and harvest wildlife using “traditional methods”

Fishermen like Jeff Horne who owns Shell Island Fish Camp says this gives fishermen the right to harvest their food.

“Nowadays, generations of people that’s so removed from where food comes from and how to harvest and grow food and they think it just comes from the grocery stores, its a bad place to be as a society.”

Supporters like Horne believe this protection is crucial to prevent future hunting and fishing regulations.

On the other hand, those who voted against it believe the amendment could make it harder to regulate hunting and fishing, having negative impacts on wildlife.

“I think it was a bad idea I voted against it because wildlife and fish and everything else are under enough constant pressure.”

Jack Rudloe is the owner of Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and says this could be negatively impact wildlife like bears and sharks.

“Sharks are another one they say we’ve got to kill sharks, they’re eating people but sharks are a tremendous value for the ecosystem balances everything else like that.”

The amendment passed with 67% support and it required 60% in order for it to pass.

While those who voted against it believe it could hurt the environment, Horne believes most outdoorsmen are looking out for it.

“Hunters and the fisherman are the true Conservationists they are the ones who actually care of the most about the habitat, and the future, and they understand the nature of bountiful and scarcity.”

Florida’s Amendment 2 will take effect on January 7th.