Tallahassee man killed in Wakulla County crash; FHP explains what happened

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Highway Patrol said a 57-year-old man from Tallahassee died following a crash in Wakulla County Monday morning. FHP said the crash took place on Sand Lake Road.

FHP said the man was driving a truck east on Sand Lake Road approaching a right-hand curve. For unknown reasons, the truck failed to navigate the right-hand curve and continued east where the front of the truck collided with a standing tree.

The truck came to final rest in the wood line facing east. Despite wearing a seatbelt, the driver was pronounced deceased on scene by Wakulla County EMS at 7:26 AM.

Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Wakulla County Sheriff's Office.