SEE WHY: Repairs in the works for Wakulla Welcome Center

The Tourist Development Council is planning to add renovations to the facility.

Watch the video to learn more about the center and why these renovations are needed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Wakulla Welcome Center is a place that visitors can come to learn all about Wakulla County and its history.

“We have people that come in from so many different countries, getting information, Wakulla Springs, St. Marks Refuge, Gulf Specimen Marine Lab are big places they want to go.”

Sherrie Miller helps out with the center and says the center helps highlight what makes the county so special.

“They can get information they learn more about the whole county here not just Panacea, but all around the County and things to do and I think they actually some people realize what there is to offer here and they stay longer.”

Neighbors want to keep this county landmark around for generations to come.

The Tourist Development Council met to discuss renovations needed.

They made plans for bathroom infrastructure improvements, a portion of the exterior decking, & upgrading windows to hurricane impact resistance.

The county says the overall the goal is to increase the resiliency of the building.

Commissioner Ralph Thomas is apart of the council and says the money for renovations comes from the Tourist Development Tax.

“In Wakulla when anyone comes and visits and stays in a hotel, campground or RV park, that tax is collected by the state 4% of their total comes back to the County in tourism tax and that comes to this tourist development council, so we use that to reinvest into tourism.”

The center opened in the early 90s

Miller says the renovations will help with the longevity of the building.

“Some of the repairs are original windows that were in this building when it was a restaurant and built so for people to be able to enjoy it and have a safer place for people to come I think the repairs needed to be done.”

To learn more about Wakulla County, the history and enjoy the view of Dickerson Bay. Stop by the Welcome Center in Panacea.

Wakulla County Welcome Center at 1493 Coastal Hwy Panacea, FL 32346

Contact: (850) 984-3966

