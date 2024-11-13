SEE HOW: Neighbors work to make access to mammograms easier in Panacea

Panacea neighbors are making it easier to access mammograms for their community

A mammogram bus to Panacea, making it easier for neighbors to get screened.

Watch the video to see why it's important to get routine checks and why it can be harder for rural areas like Wakulla County to get access to them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Breast cancer is prevalent in Jasmine McMillan’s family.

“I lost my mother five years ago to breast cancer, and she detected in early with a mammogram, and it was in remission for nine years because of regular mammograms she was able to be with us another nine years.”

This inspired her to help others get checked regularly.

She helps Panacea Waterfronts, Tech Care and the Wakulla County Health Department bring a mammogram bus to Panacea, making it easier for neighbors to get screened.

One of the reasons why it is harder for some in rural areas like Wakulla County to get screened is because of a lack of reliable transportation.

Dr. Karen Bartley with TMH Physician Partners lives in Wakulla County and knows this firsthand.

“It’s quite the Distance from anywhere in the county especially if you live in Sopchoppy or Panacea are very small going to Tallahassee to get a mammogram done we’re also talking about at least a half a day off of work if not more because of the driving time.”

She helps with the mammogram bus because she wants everyone to have access to screening.

In fact, the CDC says people in rural communities face higher risks of death due to limited access to healthcare.

They also say this community has a higher risk of dying early from one of the five leading causes of death, one being cancer.

“I don’t like to see people not getting care because they don’t have the same advantages the rest of us do like if they don’t have a car or health insurance throughout my 25 years of practice many people die simply, for lack of access to care no other reason and that really, and that hurts your heart when you see that happen.”

The bus also helps those who don’t have insurance. McMillan says it helped her friend and hopes it helps others here too.

“A personal friend of mine five years ago went because she had never had a mammogram and she went and they detected cancer she would’ve otherwise not gone if a mammogram hadn’t have been available to her area.”

The bus is coming to Wooley Park Saturday 9-2. Here’s the number to reserve appointments. They’re also providing skin checks.