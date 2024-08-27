Scalloping drives neighbors to Wakulla County coast; FWC explains the safest way to dive

It’s scalloping season in Florida, a great time for neighbors in Wakulla County to get out on the water.

There's some things you should know before jumping in the water.

Watch the video to find out what you need to bring with you before going scalloping.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s a great opportunity for people to get out there and get on the water but also make sure they’re doing it safely.”

Christopher Boley with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation is trying to inform people before they go scalloping.

One essential item is a dive flag, which lets other boaters know divers are in the water.

“If you have anyone in the water and you’re not using any sort of breathing apparatus whether it’s a snorkel or dog tanks you have to have a diver down flag on your vessel that flag Hass to be from the highest point of your vessel and be seen.”

When out on the water, It’s important to watch for these flags

“Keep your head on a swivel, if you are operating a vessel, making sure you’re adhering to idle speed if you’re in 100 yards.”

Scalloping is popular in this area, but local businesses cannot sell scallops local to the area.

“Due to over harvest they close our commercial scallop season a long time ago so now it’s a recreational harvest only so you’re never gonna buy or or eat in a restaurant a local Florida scallop, it’s just not possible.”

Tim Williams owns Mineral Springs Seafood selling fresh local seafood in Panacea and hopes they can sell local scallops again.

“Not only is it important for people that come here to visit to try our local seafood, but it supports a lot of families here and we depend on it.”

Right now scalloping is only recreational.

With busy days ahead, Boley says to stay alert on the water.

“Just because you know the rules doesn’t mean that everyone else does so make sure even if you see vessels in a highly congested area that don’t display dive flags make sure you’re looking out for people in the water”

Scallop season is now until September 24th. If you are scalloping remember to have a dive flag.

