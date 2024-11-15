Panacea celebrates the history of the blue crab industry

Blue crab harvesting is an important part of the history and culture of Panacea

Blue crab harvesters say the industry has its challenges

Watch the video to see how the Panacea Blue Crab festival helps the blue crab business

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Micheal Barwick - “I see a heritage and a tradition that’s literally fading away.”

A tradition that means the world to Micheal Barwick.

His family has been blue crabbing since the 50s.

Micheal Barwick - “Little by little by little our industry is drying up from imports, regulations that’s come against the factories it’s not like it once was.”

These challenges have caused crab houses to close. There used to be several in the county and now one is still open.

Stacy Hutton and her husband sell blue crabs.

Stacy Hutton - “Crabbing is a struggle, you have to have a boat and a good motor, these crab traps right here, the trap itself is almost 50 bucks and then you have to add a cork and the ropes so it’s a big expense and if you don’t make any money you go down pretty fast.”

For the past 46 years, Panacea has hosted a Blue Crab Festival.

Micheal Barwick - “This three-day event would financially help the local people able to get back on top and get their bills caught up and I get emotional talking about it.”

It’s a tradition celebrating blue crab harvesters, something that Barwick has been doing all his life.

“I’m gonna hold on to tradition, blue crabs have been good to me and this festival, I hope for a great successful day.”

