Oyster farmers in Spring Creek work together to recover and repurpose storm-displaced equipment

Local oyster farmers have come together to retrieve and clean up storm-displaced equipment from the waters.

Displaced gear is returned to owners, or repurposed for growing oysters if unclaimed.

The initiative is driven by a shared sense of responsibility and support within the oyster farming community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Oyster farmers in Spring Creek have been collecting cages lost during storms.

Here’s all the equipment they’ve collected so far and what they’re planning to do with it.

“It was really important for us to clean this up because this is our industry, and we don’t want people to think we’re leaving our trash everywhere, so we’re getting all these out of the water,” says Cainnon Greg, the owner of Pelican Oyster Co. After noticing a significant amount of displaced oyster farming equipment, he decided to take action.

“If it has names on it, we’re calling the people, we’re asking around and finding out whose it is,” Greg adds. “We’re storing it in a centralized place, and if people are missing their gear, they can come get it,” Greg explains.

Oyster farmers who have lost equipment during storms understand the challenges this causes. Chad Minter, whose family owns S&M Oyster Co, recalls how they lost several pieces of equipment during Hurricane Helene. “For the equipment, we’re expecting to use it for around 5 to 8 years, so when we lose equipment, it’s like a long-term investment just floated away,” Minter shares.

When equipment is lost during storms, the farmers not only lose the gear but also the infrastructure they’ve built at their farms. Minter says it’s always helpful when people help track down their missing equipment. “Word of mouth, people will find out stuff and then call us and we’ll come get it,” he says.

That’s one reason why Greg has taken on the task of retrieving the equipment—he understands the frustration of starting from scratch after a hurricane destroyed his farm. In fact, his own gear even washed up in Miami after a storm. Now, he’s helping other farmers recover theirs.

“We can teach each other and we can learn from each other, how to figure out how we can mitigate the risk and build so there’s no extra gear floating around, but if there is, we’re gonna capture it,” Greg concludes.

For more information on what to do if you find equipment or want to retrieve some you may have lost, email holler@pelicanoyster.com, and they may be able to help.

