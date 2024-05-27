NTSB investigating an experimental, homebuilt airplane crash in Panacea

PANACEA, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of an experimental, homebuilt airplane near Panacea.

NTSB says the plane crashed into Apalachee Bay Saturday night after 10 p.m. while traveling from Destin to Zephyr Hills.

Right now, NTSB is waiting for the wreckage to be recovered from the water. Once recovered, it will be taken to an offsite facility for further examination.

NTSB says the investigations will involve three primary areas:

Pilot

Aircraft

Operating environment

NTSB is asking for any witnesses to the accident, people who have surveillance video, or other information that could be relevant to the investigation to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

A preliminary report will be available within 30 days; and a probable cause of the crash along with any contributing factors will be detailed in the final report, which is expected in 12-24 months.