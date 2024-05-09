Neighbors near Mashes Sands prepare for hurricane season and wait for repairs from previous storm damage

Almost 6 years have passed since hurricane Micheal damaged the Mashes Sands area.

Now neighbors who live nearby are preparing for the next hurricane season.

Watch the video to find out how they're getting ready and updates on repairs for previous storm damage.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It holds tons of memories, tons of love, tons of laughter.”

Memories from Dawn Scranton’s home off Mashes Sands road.

The home has been in her family since 1980.

“Everyone just enjoys it so much.”

She tells me they haven’t had severe damage in past storms, but each season is unpredictable.

“It’s worrisome, because you never know and we always say we’ve never water in the house, but it can happen at anytime like if a big storm like Micheal comes again we could have water in the house and it would be devastating.”

Hurricane Micheal's impact is still being felt in this area.

I’ve been covering efforts to repair damaged areas like the beach and pier since last October.

Wakulla County just announced on Facebook once again that they’re in the final review stages with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Mashes Sands Pier.

I’ve spoken to Joe Deluca who lives on the beach several times about the damage.

“We’re going on the sixth year birthday of our pier not being built.”

After being here during hurricane Micheal and seeing the destruction it caused still here today, he worries about what could happen if a hurricane hits the area again.

“There’s no telling what it’s gonna do to a damaged pier and how much of that debris is gonna end up being ripped off and moved to other locations and hopefully not damaged any houses.”

No one knows what each hurricane season will bring, which is why neighbors like Scranton are planning.

“We are putting in new storm windows this year, hurricane rated windows and better coverings If a storm comes and sandbags on hand in case something happens.”

Since the Mashes Sands community is so close to the water, when a hurricane is heading this way, this is what Deluca thinks everyone should do:

“I’m pretty much used to them and I know what to do and what not to do, and what not to do is stay here. That’s a definite no on my list because you just never know.”

