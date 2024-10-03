Neighbors help Gulf Specimen Marine Lab repair after Helene

The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab is in need of repairs after Hurricane Helene

They had some water damage to part of the building and they’re working to repair it.

Watch the video to see how they're starting repairs and how the community is stepping in to help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I don’t know how we keep getting this lucky but we do.”

Cypress Rudloe’s family built the aquarium the 1960s and ever since it’s been a community landmark.

Leading up to Hurricane Helene, Rudloe was worried that their aquarium wouldn’t survive, but to his surprise, it’s still standing.

“It was just like God came through and put a little bubble over the aquarium again and that’s one of those things where you’re just like I don’t understand it but I am very thankful.”

5ft of water came up to the foundation of their deck and a tree fell on their front entrance. Now they’re doing emergency repairs.

They have some other damage to pumps and housing as well.

Over the years they’ve had help from the community, but Rudloe says this is set back.

“We are worried about it, I mean this is a very small nonprofit and there is no set secure funding with an endowment or anything so this is gonna hurt we’re not coming out of this unscathed.”

The repairs are a big project for the aquarium, but they just received a donation from Wakulla County Sheriff Jared Miller to help with the operation.

Jack Rudloe says they couldn’t do it without this community’s support.

“It produces a lot of good things for the money that it gets and it’s always anemic and having a hard time but we really appreciate the donation the Sheriff was able to give us and that other people have.”

They're grateful the facility is still here, but they’re thinking of others who were not as lucky.

“In one hand, I’m heart broken for those people and I’m questioning when’s our turn.”