Local first responders in support of law requiring distance at active scenes

The “Halo Law” requires bystanders to stay 25 feet from first responders at active scenes.

Wakulla County first responders say it will help manage risks like collapsing structures and vehicle hazards.

People who violate the law could face a second-degree misdemeanor charge.

Watch the video to hear from local first responders on the impact this law will have.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new Florida law, known as the “Halo Law,” mandates that bystanders must maintain a minimum distance of 25 feet from first responders at active scenes. This legislation, which went into effect on January 1, aims to provide first responders with the space they need to operate safely while protecting public safety.

At the Alligator Point Volunteer Fire Department, standing 25 feet away from an emergency scene makes a significant difference in how responders perform their duties without interference.

Wakulla County first responders and law enforcement officials are optimistic about the law’s impact. Administrative Captain Brett Serache of the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office shared how the measure addresses common challenges at active scenes.

“We’ve had numerous instances over the years where we’re trying to make an arrest, and people get in the way. They want to videotape, which is fine, but they can do it from a safe distance,” Serache explained.

He emphasized that the law not only supports law enforcement but also protects medical responders.

“People forget about medics. They’re trying to treat patients, and family members or friends often crowd the area, impeding efforts to provide aid.”

Volunteer firefighter Matt Hepner, from Alligator Point, echoed these concerns, highlighting the physical dangers at emergency sites.

“Roofs can collapse, buildings can come down, or cars can speed through accident scenes. When bystanders are too close, they risk their safety and ours,” Hepner said.

While Hepner noted that most neighbors at Alligator Point respect emergency personnel’s space, the new law provides an added layer of security.

People in violation of the law could face a second-degree misdemeanor charge.

