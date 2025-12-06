Health department in Franklin County issues red tide health advisory

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County advises people to be cautious of red tide near Goose Island, north of the entrance to St. George Island State Park.

Health leaders say a water sample was taken on December 3 that presence of the toxic algae.

The health department advises the following:

Be sure not to wade or swim in the red tide because it can cause skin irritation. If you've come in contact, wash your skin and clothes with soap and water.

If you live near the area, close your windows and run the A/C.

Do not eat dead and distressed fish from this location. If the fish are caught alive and are healthy, they are safe to eat.

Keep your pets away from the area.

