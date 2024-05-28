FWC: One dead following boating incident in Ochlockonee Bay.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed one person died when a boat capsized Saturday.

The boat overturned in Ochlockonee Bay.

Read the news release below to learn what happened.

NEWS RELEASE:

On Saturday, May 27, at approximately 5:37 p.m. the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) received a report of a capsized vessel in Ochlockonee Bay off RoHo Landing.

Three adults and two juveniles went into the water. All but one subject, Scott Allen Ketter (DOB: 12/10/1963), made it to the shoreline safely. The FWC Dive Team arrived at the scene and recovered the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released when it is available.