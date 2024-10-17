Businesses bring accessible healthy food options to Panacea

Panacea is considered a food desert, an area where there are hardly any affordable healthy options.

Many have to drive 20 minute or more to get groceries

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Lila Martin grew up going to The Coastal Market in Ochlockonee Bay and her grandpa built it. She now owns the store.

"I would get off the bus here and get snacks after school and walk home it's got a lot of history for my family."

After seeing a lack of options close by, she started bringing fresh produce into the store.

"We are in a food desert it's undeniable there's nothing for 35 minutes in either direction."

Martin says it was their goal to create a grocery store for neighbors here.

"We started to cycle through different things until we found what stuck and people started to know that they could get those things and we started adding more."

They now sell meats, vegetables, and other fresh options.

Others are trying to provide convenient and yearly options to Panacea.

Lesley Cushman is the owner White Squirrel Nursery where they sell native plants and antiques.

She is working with Red Hills Small Farm Alliance to bring fresh food around Tallahassee into Panacea.

"It's just delicious, fresh, clean food."

Neighbors can order items from Red Hills. Cushman picks it up. That makes getting fresh food more convenient for some.

"People, if they don't have the means to get to town they're going to be choosing options that aren't good for them, processed food out of the box or not getting the vitamins and nutrients that they need."

We've seen food deserts nearby in Sopchoppy as well. Others are making efforts like hosting food drives, planting gardens and donating.

Martin plans to expand their fresh food options. She says despite some struggles, this community always steps in to help each other.

"It's amazing, when you start to talk to people they tell you ways that they'd like to help you."

I've made a list of the grocery stores closest to Panacea here are some: