Voting rights group encouraging African Americans to get out and vote

As of Friday evening half of Leon County's registered voters have already cast their ballots in the 2024 election.

One voting rights group will spend this FAMU Homecoming weekend working to get more African Americans to the polls.

With early voting ending Sunday, groups are making final pushes to get neighbors to hit the polls. I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood. Voting rights groups spent the day here canvassing predominantly Black communities and educating neighbors about why their vote counts.

Kimberly C. Homer, Neighbor - "It's very important for me to vote because I know, as a minority, the struggles that people went through to vote, people died."

Neighbor Kimberly Homer says, as a Black voter, there's a lot at stake in this election.

It's why she and several of her fellow neighbors came out for a "Power of the Ballot" brunch at Ms. Dee's Kitchen.

Homer - "People don't have access to get to other places and [this is] right here in the community so it's no excuse."

Several organizers spent the afternoon encouraging neighbors of all demographics to cast their ballots as Election Day quickly approaches.

Shavon Arline-Bradley, President of N.C.N.W. - "Every generation is activating and we're seeing it in states like Florida, that are major states, that are battlegrounds, that are hitting the issues that are important to Black women and Black communities all over."

And with FAMU Homecoming in full swing..

Kameron Miller, FAMU Student - "This is probably the best possible time all year round."

Rattler Kameron Miller tells me it's important to see initiatives like this in his community, especially to get younger voters like him to realize the impact the election will have on everyone.

Miller - "We're going to be the next ones setting the example for the people after us so why not set that example now to show the people after us and the people now who don't vote why its important?"

The group will continue canvassing throughout the weekend.

They'll even be at FAMU's Homecoming Parade Saturday morning.

In Northwest Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

