Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorthwest Tallahassee

Actions

VIDEO: Tractor-trailer crash leads to delays on I-10 westbound in Tallahassee

Traffic could be seen getting around the crash around 4:30 p.m. as the truck was removed from the main travel lanes.
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jul 08, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Traffic came to a standstill on Interstate 10 westbound Monday afternoon following a crash involving a tractor-trailer. Watch the video above to see the crash scene.

According to FL 511, the crash happened at mile marker 196.6. This is between the exit for Capital Circle and North Monroe Street.

Clean up crews could be seen removing the truck from the main road, but traffic came to a stop around 4:45 p.m. as Florida Highway Patrol continued investigating.

ABC 27 is working to confirm what led the crash. FHP was dispatched to the scene just before 4 p.m. Monday. Traffic is moving smoothly on the eastbound side. Traffic on the westbound side could be seen backing up all the way to Thomasville Road.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood