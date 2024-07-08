VIDEO: Tractor-trailer crash leads to delays on I-10 westbound in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Traffic came to a standstill on Interstate 10 westbound Monday afternoon following a crash involving a tractor-trailer. Watch the video above to see the crash scene.

According to FL 511, the crash happened at mile marker 196.6. This is between the exit for Capital Circle and North Monroe Street.

Clean up crews could be seen removing the truck from the main road, but traffic came to a stop around 4:45 p.m. as Florida Highway Patrol continued investigating.

ABC 27 is working to confirm what led the crash. FHP was dispatched to the scene just before 4 p.m. Monday. Traffic is moving smoothly on the eastbound side. Traffic on the westbound side could be seen backing up all the way to Thomasville Road.