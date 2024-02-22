VIDEO: TPD investigating adult body found in Northwest Tallahassee

Watch Now
Police are investigating after an adult's body was found in the woods in Northwest Tallahassee.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police Department confirmed an adult's body was discovered in the woods in Northwest Tallahassee Thursday morning.

The discovery was made in the area between John Knox Road and Silver Slipper Lane. Multiple TPD vehicles and police tape could be seen in the area Thursday morning.

TPD said detectives are working to identify the person who was found. TPD would not confirm if the deceased person was a man or a woman. TPD said an autopsy will be conducted as part of the investigation.

