VIDEO: TPD commemorates six months since officer was shot in the line of duty

Tallahassee Police Department is commemorating six months since Officer Caleb Babb was shot in the line of duty.

Babb survived the shooting that took place during the targeted home invasion robbery.

Watch the video above to hear from Babb.

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

Six months ago today will forever be etched in the history of the Tallahassee Police Department. On September 25, 2023, Officer Caleb Babb was shot [talgov.com] in the line of duty while responding to a targeted home invasion robbery in the 2300 block of Sandpiper Street.

TPD officer shot, 3 suspects at large following early-morning incident

Today, Officer Babb reflects on that fateful day in a newly released video [youtu.be]. He recalls the blur of events that led up to a suspect shooting him in the femoral artery.

Despite sustaining serious injuries, responding officers were able to render lifesaving aid until the Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived on scene. Officer Babb was transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, where doctors and medical staff continued to provide exemplary care.

Less than a week after the shooting, Officer Babb was discharged to Encompass Health, where medical professionals continued to work around the clock to assist him with regaining his strength and mobility. In the aftermath of the shooting, the TPD officers and members of the community rallied around Officer Babb and his family, providing support for renovating a home he had purchased shortly before the incident.

Police Chief Lawrence Revell expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support for Officer Babb while emphasizing the need to prevent such incidents from becoming commonplace within the community.

"The bravery and resilience displayed by Officer Caleb Babb exemplify the finest qualities of our law enforcement officers," said Chief Lawrence Revell. "It has been incredible to witness the overwhelming support Officer Babb has received from both the community and the TPD family. However, it's crucial to remember that incidents like these should not be normalized. The safety and well-being of our officers are paramount, and it's imperative that we work together as a community to ensure their protection."

Officer Babb, reflecting on his experience, expressed profound gratitude for the support he has received and how this incident has only heightened his desire to protect and serve this community.

"First and foremost, I am grateful to be alive," said Officer Babb. "The support I've received has been overwhelming and has reinforced my dedication to making a positive impact as a law enforcement officer. This experience has strengthened my determination to serve and protect my community, and I am committed to walking in my purpose."

Following the shooting, Officer Babb received the Purple Heart award. The award, presented by Chief Revell, is the highest honor bestowed upon a member of the Tallahassee Police Department who is significantly injured or killed in the line of duty. Officer Babb is the fourth recipient of the award and the first to receive it while still living.

All three suspects [talgov.com] were apprehended and charged within ten days of the incident, thanks to the dedication of TPD's Violent Crimes Unit and partner law enforcement agencies.

TPD is grateful to protect and serve alongside dedicated men and women who answer the call without hesitation. We appreciate the ongoing support of our community, particularly during times of crisis.

View the body-worn camera footage [youtu.be]. Viewer discretion is advised.

