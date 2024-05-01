Two people hurt in Tuesday night fire in Northwest Tallahassee

Two people were hurt in a house fire Tuesday night in the Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood.

The Tallahassee Fire Department found heavy fire coming from the building when they arrived on scene.

Read the news release below to learn more about what happened.

CITY NEWS RELEASE:

On April 30, at 7:12 p.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) was dispatched to a structure fire located in the 900 block of Buena Vista Drive. TFD crews arrived on scene in less than five minutes to find heavy fire coming from a single-story residential structure. TFD personnel aggressively attacked the fire and extinguished it within ten minutes, containing the fire to the one structure. There were two occupants transported to the hospital due to burns. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene for further investigation.

The Tallahassee Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Tallahassee Police Department, Leon County EMS, Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Tallahassee Utilities.